Target Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 92,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,954 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Target alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.