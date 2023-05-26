TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

