TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,648,736 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $106,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

