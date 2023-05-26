Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Teleflex worth $92,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $233.17 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $290.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

