Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98,806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.