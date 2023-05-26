Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELNY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

