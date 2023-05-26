Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Tenaris Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE TS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
