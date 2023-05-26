Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $1,542,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.