Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,304.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,550.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,969.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,039,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,854,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

