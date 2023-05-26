Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 451,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.20. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

