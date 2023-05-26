Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $820.33 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003298 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $820.33 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003233 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,362,221 coins and its circulating supply is 939,166,214 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

