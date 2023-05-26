The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

