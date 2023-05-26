The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

