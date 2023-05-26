The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.54 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

