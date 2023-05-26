The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $88,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

