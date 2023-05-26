The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLU opened at $13.15 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

