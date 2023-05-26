The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 885,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 391,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

