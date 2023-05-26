The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 689,276 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

