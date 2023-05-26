The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

