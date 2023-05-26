The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 4.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$77.78 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$96.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

