Top KingWin Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 29th (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin’s (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 29th. Top KingWin had issued 2,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Top KingWin’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Top KingWin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCJH opened at $9.58 on Friday. Top KingWin has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

