Traders Buy High Volume of Summit Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 1,852 call options.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

