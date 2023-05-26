Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,806% compared to the typical daily volume of 608 call options.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

