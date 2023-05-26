Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 49,809 put options on the company. This is an increase of 388% compared to the average volume of 10,200 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.