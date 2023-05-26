Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 29th

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 29th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. During Trio Petroleum’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 4.3 %

TPET stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

About Trio Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on strategic, high growth energy projects principally in California. Trio Petroleum Corp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.