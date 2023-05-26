Truist Financial Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $40.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 377.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of ARQT opened at $8.38 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $466,849 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

