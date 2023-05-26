U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $961.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.