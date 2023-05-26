UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of UBS Group worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after acquiring an additional 560,250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after buying an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after buying an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after buying an additional 412,243 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.60 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

