UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

