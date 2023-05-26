Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.56 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $66.56 million and $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,463.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00426461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00121117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19755187 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $993,376.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

