United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

UTHR opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.26. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,413.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,379 shares of company stock valued at $44,912,997. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

