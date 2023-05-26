Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 4194795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.