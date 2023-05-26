USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.30 million and approximately $582,212.12 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,487.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00425156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00120762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.

