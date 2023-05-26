V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.45 on Monday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

