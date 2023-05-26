Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

