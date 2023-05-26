Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.