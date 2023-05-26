Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
Middleby Stock Performance
Shares of Middleby stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
About Middleby
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
