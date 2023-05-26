Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.