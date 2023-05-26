Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 245.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE STLA opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

