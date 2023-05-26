Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

DTM stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

