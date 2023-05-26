Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $789,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,878,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,453,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,710 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,468. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,635.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,679.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,147.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

