Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 195,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,748 shares of company stock valued at $958,909. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.