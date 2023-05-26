Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

