Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $787,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZTA opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

