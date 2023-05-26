Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.12 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

