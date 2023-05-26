Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,065,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

