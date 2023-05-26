Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $135.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

