Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

