Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

