Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 46.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.51 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

