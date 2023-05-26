Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,192,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

